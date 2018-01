BRIEF-Cadus Corp Enters Into Definitive Merger Agreement With Affiliate Of Carl C. Icahn

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Cadus Corp:

* CADUS CORPORATION ENTERS INTO DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT TO BE ACQUIRED BY AFFILIATE OF CARL C. ICAHN FOR $1.61 PER SHARE IN CASH

* CADUS CORP - ‍ CO‘S BOARD, ACTING ON UNANIMOUS RECOMMENDATION OF SPECIAL COMMITTEE, APPROVED MERGER AGREEMENT​

* CADUS CORP - ‍MERGER IS NOT SUBJECT TO A FINANCING CONDITION​

* CADUS - ENTERED DEAL WITH STARFIRE HOLDING, AFFILIATE OF CARL ICAHN & OF CO‘S CONTROLLING STOCKHOLDERS, BARBERRY CORP, HIGH RIVER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: