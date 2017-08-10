FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
BRIEF-CAE Inc's ‍board approves 13pct quarterly dividend increase
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
A correction begins
Markets Weekahead
A correction begins
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Cricket
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 10, 2017 / 1:10 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-CAE Inc's ‍board approves 13pct quarterly dividend increase

2 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - CAE Inc:

* CAE reports first quarter fiscal 2018 results and announces dividend increase

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.24 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue C$698.9 million versus I/B/E/S view c$699.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CAE Inc - ‍board of directors approves 13% quarterly dividend increase from $0.08 to $0.09 per share​

* CAE Inc - ‍announces new strategic developments with longstanding airline customers in Asia​

* CAE Inc - ‍civil backlog at end of quarter was $3.2 billion​

* CAE Inc - company expects lower capital intensity in fiscal 2018, with total capital expenditures expected to be in range of $150 million

* CAE Inc - ‍outlook for fiscal 2018 unchanged​

* CAE Inc - ‍CAE confirms it is in advanced discussions with airasia to conclude a sale and purchase agreement

* CAE Inc - ‍sale and purchase agreement for cae to acquire airasia's 50pct share of asian aviation centre of excellence sdn​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.