BRIEF-CAE reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.22 excluding items
November 10, 2017 / 1:29 PM / in 2 days

BRIEF-CAE reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.22 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - CAE Inc

* CAE reports second quarter fiscal 2018 results

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.22 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.24 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue C$646 million versus I/B/E/S view C$692 million

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CAE Inc - ‍Management outlook for fiscal 2018 unchanged​

* CAE Inc - ‍Defence backlog, including options and CAE’s interest in joint ventures, at end of quarter was $3.6 billion​

* CAE Inc - ‍Performance in quarter “continues to support” full year outlook​

* CAE Inc - ‍Total orders for quarter was $931 million, with more than half coming from co’s defence customers​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

