FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment announces CEOC's emergence from bankruptcy
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Editor's Picks
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
October 6, 2017 / 1:29 PM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment announces CEOC's emergence from bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Corp

* Caesars Entertainment announces CEOC’s emergence from bankruptcy

* Caesars Entertainment - ‍Combined co to invest in growth with $2 billion cash, reduced leverage and interest expense

* Caesars Entertainment Corp - ‍Total capex from 2015-2017 is expected to exceed $1.5 billion​

* Caesars Entertainment - From restructuring, debt has been reduced by more than $16 billion, excluding capitalization of $640 million per year lease obligation​

* Caesars Entertainment - Announced appointment of new board of directors in connection with completion of cac merger, conclusion of CEOC’s restructuring​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.