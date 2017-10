Oct 23 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Corp:

* CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $265 MILLION ADD-ON TO EXISTING TERM LOAN

* ADD-ON TERM LOAN WILL BEAR INTEREST AT LONDON INTERBANK OFFERED RATE PLUS 250 BASIS POINTS AND WILL BE OFFERED AT PAR​

* ADDITIONAL PROCEEDS,CASH ON HAND,TO BE USED TO REPAY OUTSTANDING AMOUNTS UNDER EXISTING NOTES ISSUED BY CHESTER DOWNS AND MARINA​