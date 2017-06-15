BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment Corp says CEOC received approvals from gaming authorities in Pennsylvania And Iowa

June 15 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Corp
* Caesars Entertainment, Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. Announce important approvals from Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board And Iowa Racing And Gaming Commission
* co,CEOC continue to engage with regulators in jurisdictions where approvals required for certain aspects of CEOC'S restructuring
* CEOC received approvals from gaming authorities in Maryland, Mississippi And Illinois, certain of approvals required in New Jersey
* CEOC have received approvals from gaming authorities in Pennsylvania And Iowa
* Implementation of CEOC'S restructuring plan subject to completion of merger of caesars acquisition with,into Caesars Entertainment