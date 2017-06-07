FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2017 / 1:41 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment Operating Co announces details of contemplated Caesars Palace Las Vegas financing

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Operating Company Inc :

* Caesars Entertainment Operating Company Inc announces certain details of contemplated Caesars Palace Las Vegas financing as part of plans for emergence

* Caesars Entertainment Operating Company - CEOC engaged certain financial institutions to act as lead arrangers for new-money financing for to-be-formed REIT

* Caesars Entertainment Operating Co - Financial institutions to solicit indications for upto $2.2 billion to refinance fee, leasehold interests in caesars palace las vegas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

