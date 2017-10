BRIEF-CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT PRICES $5.7 BLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY, $1.7 BLN SENIOR NOTES

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Corp:

* CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $5.7 BILLION SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AND $1.7 BILLION SENIOR NOTES

* CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP - CREDIT FACILITY CONSISTS OF A $4.7 BILLION TERM LOAN FACILITY AND A $1 BILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT - ‍INTEREST RATE UNDER NOTES IS 5.250% & WILL BE ISSUED AT AN ISSUE PRICE OF 100%, PLUS ACCRUED INTEREST, IF ANY, FROM OCT 16

* CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT - UNITS PRICED $5.7 BILLION SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY, OFFERING OF $1.7 BILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025