Oct 2 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Corp:

* Caesars Entertainment provides update on completion of merger and restructuring

* Caesars Entertainment - received approvals from all necessary gaming authorities related to restructuring of ceoc and its emergence from bankruptcy​

* Caesars Entertainment Corp - ‍anticipate being in position to complete merger and restructuring of CEOC by October 6, 2017​