BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment says units ‍ are each extending early payment deadline, withdrawal time and expiration date for their cash tender offers​

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Corp

* Caesars Entertainment Corp - units ‍ are each extending early payment deadline, withdrawal time and expiration date for their cash tender offers​

* Caesars Entertainment Corp - ‍early payment deadline for each of notes is extended to 5:00 p.m. New York City time on december 21, 2017​

* Caesars Entertainment Corp - ‍withdrawal time for each of notes is extended to 5:00 p.m. New York City time on December 21, 2017​

* Caesars Entertainment Corp - ‍expiration date for each of notes is extended to 5:00 P.M. New York City time on December 21, 2017​