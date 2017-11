Nov 24 (Reuters) - CAFFYNS PLC:

* ‍HY UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF £0.74 MILLION (2016: £1.01 MILLION)​

* HY ‍LIKE-FOR-LIKE NEW CAR UNIT SALES DOWN BY 7.4% COMPARED TO 11.7% FALL IN NATIONAL RETAIL AND SMALL BUSINESS MARKET SEGMENT REGISTRATIONS​

* HY ‍LIKE-FOR-LIKE USED CAR UNIT SALES UP BY 4.6%​

* ‍HY ADJUSTED BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE OF 20.8 PENCE​

* ‍INTERIM DIVIDEND DECLARED UNCHANGED AT 7.50 PENCE​

* ‍PERFORMANCE IN BI-ANNUAL REGISTRATION PLATE CHANGE MONTH OF SEPTEMBER WAS STRONGER THAN ANTICIPATED​