FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 23, 2018 / 7:48 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-CAICA and unit form business and capital alliance with CSMEN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - CAICA Inc

* Says it and unit form business and capital alliance with CSMEN Co., LTD. on Feb. 23

* Says it and unit will acquire 512,500 shares(25.6 percent stake) of CSMEN Co., LTD., for 243.4 million yen in total, and payment date on March 12

* Says they will mainly cooperate on construction of chain block related customer management system, EC site system development and virtual currency settlement

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Sj13wB

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.