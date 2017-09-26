FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CAICA says business and capital alliance with Oceans
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 26, 2017 / 6:23 AM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-CAICA says business and capital alliance with Oceans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - CAICA Inc

* Says it will sign business and capital alliance agreement with Oceans inc. on Sept. 29

* Says two entities will mainly cooperate on development of service system regarding block chaining technology and KIZUNA project related technology

* Says it will acquire 100 shares of Oceans inc. for 20 million yen, and raise voting power in Oceans inc. to 1.1 percent from 0 percent, effective October

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/KJ1sXg

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

