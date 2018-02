Feb 2(Reuters) - CAICA Inc

* Says it signs a new business and capital alliance contract with Terilogy Co Ltd, on Feb. 2

* Says it acquired 4.9 percent voting power in Terilogy on Jan. 26

* Says two entities will collaborate on joint development of virtual currency related security products

* Says previous business alliance was announced on Jan. 17, 2017

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/M9xZJC

