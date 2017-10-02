FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cal-Maine Foods Q1 loss per share $0.33
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 2, 2017 / 10:42 AM / in 16 days

BRIEF-Cal-Maine Foods Q1 loss per share $0.33

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Cal-Maine Foods Inc:

* Cal-Maine Foods reports first quarter fiscal 2018 results

* Q1 sales $262.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $273.6 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.33

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cal-Maine Foods Inc - will not pay a dividend for q1 of fiscal 2018

* Cal-Maine Foods Inc - “‍we do not expect any sustained improvement in pricing until we have a more stable supply and demand balance”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.