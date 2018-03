BRIEF-Caladrius Biosciences Acquires Exclusive Worldwide Rights To Data Set, Regulatory Filings For CD34+ Cell Therapy Program

March 6 (Reuters) - Caladrius Biosciences Inc:

* CALADRIUS BIOSCIENCES ACQUIRES AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO A LATE STAGE CD34+ CELL THERAPY PROGRAM FOR THE TREATMENT OF REFRACTORY ANGINA

* CALADRIUS BIOSCIENCES INC - UNDER DEAL TERMS , ACQUIRED EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE RIGHTS TO DATA SET, REGULATORY FILINGS FOR CD34+ CELL THERAPY PROGRAM

* CALADRIUS BIOSCIENCES INC - IN EXCHANGE, SHIRE WILL RECEIVE UNDISCLOSED UP-FRONT CONSIDERATION, MILESTONES AND A ROYALTY ON PRODUCT SALES

* CALADRIUS BIOSCIENCES INC - ACQUIRED FROM SHIRE PLC AN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE TO DATA FROM A LATE STAGE CD34+ CELL THERAPY PROGRAM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: