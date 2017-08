July 19 (Reuters) - Caladrius Biosciences Inc:

* Caladrius Biosciences announces that 50 pct of subjects have been treated in the phase 2 clinical trial of clbs03 for type 1 diabetes

* Caladrius - interim analysis of early therapeutic effect to occur after 6 month post-treatment follow-up visit,results in late 2017/early 2018