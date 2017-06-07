FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Calamp says notified that Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre rendered decision in proceedings involving co's units
June 7, 2017 / 9:10 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Calamp says notified that Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre rendered decision in proceedings involving co's units

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Calamp Corp:

* Calamp Corp - on june 2, notified that Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre rendered decision in proceedings involving co's units - sec filing

* Calamp Corp - ‍on june 6, Lojack reached an agreement in principle with Eve Energy, its controlling shareholder eve holdings limited​ - sec filing​

* Calamp Corp - agreement ‍to resolve damage award by payment to Lojack of approximately US$46 million​

* Calamp Corp- Calamp has not yet determined income tax effects of settlement

* Calamp Corp - ‍amounts to be realized by Lojack pursuant to settlement are expected to be material to Calamp s consolidated financial position​ Source text - bit.ly/2rCouod Further company coverage:

