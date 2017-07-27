FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
12 days ago
BRIEF-Calatlantic Group Q2 earnings per share $0.75
#Regulatory News
July 27, 2017 / 8:49 PM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-Calatlantic Group Q2 earnings per share $0.75

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Calatlantic Group Inc

* Calatlantic Group, Inc. reports 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.75

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $1.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.6 billion

* Qtrly net new orders of 4,078, up 4%; dollar value of net new orders up 7%

* Qtrly home sale revenues of $1.6 billion, up 4%

* Calatlantic Group Inc - ‍dollar value of homes in backlog increased 4% to $3.6 billion, or 7,534 homes, compared to $3.4 billion, or 7,456 homes, for 2016 Q2​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

