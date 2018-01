Jan 18 (Reuters) - Calatlantic Group Inc:

* CALATLANTIC HOMES ACQUIRES UTAH-BASED CANDLELIGHT HOMES

* CALATLANTIC GROUP - EXTENDED OFFERS OF EMPLOYMENT TO ALL EMPLOYEES OF CANDLELIGHT HOMES WHO WERE ENGAGED IN COMPANY‘S HOMEBUILDING BUSINESS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: