FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Calatlantic says proposed offering of $300 mln aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 6, 2017 / 12:51 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Calatlantic says proposed offering of $300 mln aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027

2 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Calatlantic Group Inc

* Calatlantic Group - on june 6, co proposed offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of a new series of senior notes due 2027 - sec filing

* Calatlantic Group Inc - preliminary net new home orders for months of april and may 2017 were 2,710, as compared to 2,708 for same period in 2016

* Calatlantic Group Inc - preliminary new home deliveries for months of april 2017 and may 2017 were 2,147 versus 1,947 for same period in 2016

* Calatlantic Group - preliminary may 31, 2017 backlog of 7,672 units (an 8% increase as compared to ending backlog as of march 31, 2017)

* Calatlantic Group-intends to issue notice of redemption to holders of outstanding 1.25% convertible senior notes due 2032 to redeem 2032 notes for cash

* Calatlantic Group Inc - as of june 6, 2017, there was $253 million aggregate principal amount of 1.25% convertible senior notes due 2032 outstanding

* Calatlantic Group Inc - pursuant to notice, co will redeem 2032 notes on august 7, 2017, unless earlier repurchased or converted

* Calatlantic Group Inc - as of june 6, 2017, approximately $342.9 million remains available for repurchases under share repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.