March 7 (Reuters) - Calavo Growers Inc:

* CALAVO GROWERS, INC. ANNOUNCES RECORD FISCAL 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.41

* COMPANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AND EPS FOR FISCAL 2018

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.43 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.97, REVENUE VIEW $1.28 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S