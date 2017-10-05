FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Caledonia Mining says confident of achieving long-term production target of 80,000 ounces in 2021
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 5, 2017 / 6:15 AM / in 13 days

BRIEF-Caledonia Mining says confident of achieving long-term production target of 80,000 ounces in 2021

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

* Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc says about 14,389 ounces of gold produced in quarter, production in quarter was 15 percent higher than previous quarter (Q2 2017)​

* Remains on track to achieve its production target of 80,000 ounces in 2021

* Have tightened production guidance for full year to 54,000 ounces to 56,000 ounces

* Remain confident of achieving long-term production target of 80,000 ounces in 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.