BRIEF-Calfrac announces extension and amendment of credit facilities

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Calfrac Well Services Ltd

* Calfrac announces extension and amendment of credit facilities

* Calfrac Well Services Ltd - extension of maturity date from September 27, 2018 to June 1, 2020

* Calfrac Well Services Ltd -as per amendment ‍voluntary reduction in credit facilities from $300 million to $275 million​

* Calfrac Well Services Ltd -as per amendment, ‍reduction in maximum funded debt-to-ebitda ratio to 3.0x​