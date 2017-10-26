BRIEF-Calfrac says Q3 earnings per share C$0.06

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Calfrac Well Services Ltd-
* Calfrac announces third quarter results and update on 2017 capital program
* Q3 revenue C$448.1 million versus I/B/E/S view C$387.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share C$0.06
* Q3 earnings per share view C$-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company is announcing a further increase in its 2017 capital budget from $65.0 million to $95.0 million
* Calfrac Well Services- incremental capital expenditures to largely focus on maintenance capital for a larger fleet of equipment operating in North America
* Calfrac Well Services- for rest of 2017, sees further reactivations to occur in North America although pace of pricing gains is anticipated to slow
* Company plans to deploy an incremental Montney-focused fracturing fleet in Canada early in Q1 of 2018
* : all figures in C$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: