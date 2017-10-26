FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Calfrac says Q3 earnings per share C$0.06
Sections
Featured
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Company Results
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Me and my robotic suit
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
Me and my robotic suit
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 26, 2017 / 10:17 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Calfrac says Q3 earnings per share C$0.06

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Calfrac Well Services Ltd-

* Calfrac announces third quarter results and update on 2017 capital program

* Q3 revenue C$448.1 million versus I/B/E/S view C$387.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.06

* Q3 earnings per share view C$-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company is announcing a further increase in its 2017 capital budget from $65.0 million to $95.0 million​

* Calfrac Well Services- ‍incremental capital expenditures to largely focus on maintenance capital for a larger fleet of equipment operating in North America​

* Calfrac Well Services- ‍for rest of 2017, sees further reactivations to occur in North America although pace of pricing gains is anticipated to slow​

* ‍Company plans to deploy an incremental Montney-focused fracturing fleet in Canada early in Q1 of 2018​

* : all figures in C$‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.