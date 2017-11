Nov 21 (Reuters) - Calian Group Ltd

* Calian Group Ltd - ‍ announced its intention to make a normal course issuer bid through facilities of Toronto Stock Exchange​

* Calian Group Ltd - ‍repurchases will not exceed 651,911 common shares, representing 10% of Calian’s public float of common shares, as of Nov 17, 2017​

* Calian Group Ltd - ‍issuer bid will commence on November 23, 2017 and will not extend beyond November 22, 2018​