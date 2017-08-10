FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Calian reports qtrly adjusted earnings per share C$0.45
#Regulatory News
August 10, 2017 / 4:35 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Calian reports qtrly adjusted earnings per share C$0.45

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Calian Group Ltd:

* Calian reports third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.45

* Q3 revenue fell 8 percent to C$67.3 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue C$265 million to C$285 million

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share C$1.85 to C$2.10

* FY2017 earnings per share view C$1.92, revenue view C$280.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍shr $0.45​

* Increased available credit facility to $40 million​

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.47, revenue view C$73.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

