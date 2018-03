March 9 (Reuters) - Calida Holding Ag:

* CALIDA HOLDING - AGREED WITH JEAN-PIERRE MILLET, A LONG-TERM ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER OF LAFUMA, TO ACQUIRE HIS STAKE IN LAFUMA AMOUNTING TO 7.6%

* PURCHASE INCREASES CALIDA GROUP’S STAKE IN LAFUMA TO 79.15%

* JEAN-PIERRE MILLET REMAINS A MEMBER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF LAFUMA SA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: