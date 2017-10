Sept 20 (Reuters) - Calidus Resources Ltd:

* Calidus to enter joint venture with Novo resources

* Consideration to Novo is 20 million shares & expenditure commitment of $2 million over 3 years

* Co to have right to buy 70 pct interest in certain exploration & prospecting licences held by Novo