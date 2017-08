July 28 (Reuters) - California First National Bancorp

* Cfnb fiscal 2017 eps increase 30% despite decline in fourth quarter

* Q4 earnings per share $0.24

* Q4 earnings per share $0.24

* California First National Bancorp - ‍Q4 2017 total interest income declined 21.7% to $6.3 million from $8.0 million for q4 of fiscal 2016​