Feb 26 (Reuters) - California Resources Corp:

* CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 AND YEAR END RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.33

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $3.23

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER $455 MILLION VERSUS $452 MILLION

* ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL PROGRAM WILL RANGE FROM $425 MILLION TO $450 MILLION

* QTRLY TOTAL PRODUCTION 126 MBOE/D VERSUS 135 MBOE/D

* SEES Q1 2018 PRODUCTION OF 120 MBOE PER DAY TO 125 MBOE PER DAY

* SEES Q1 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $115 MILLION TO $135 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: