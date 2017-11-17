FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 17, 2017 / 9:31 PM / in a day

BRIEF-California Resources says ‍entered into $1.3 bln credit agreement with Goldman Sachs Bank USA and various lenders​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - California Resources Corp

* California Resources - ‍entered into $1.3 billion credit agreement with Goldman Sachs Bank USA, Bank Of New York Mellon Trust Company and various lenders​

* California Resources Corp says the ‍2017 term loans under the credit agreement mature on December 31, 2022​ - SEC Filing

* California Resources- proceeds of loans in credit agreement used to pay outstanding term loans&part of revolving loans in credit agreement as of Sept'14‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2zJXIPD) Further company coverage:

