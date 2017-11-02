BRIEF-Calithera Biosciences Q3 operating loss per share $0.17

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Calithera Biosciences Inc
* Calithera biosciences reports third quarter 2017 financial results and recent highlights
* Q3 operating loss per share $0.17
* Q3 revenue $7.3 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $4.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Calithera biosciences inc - as of september 30, 2017, cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $196.5 million
* Calithera biosciences inc - qtrly research and development expenses were $10.8 million compared with $6.3 million for same period in prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: