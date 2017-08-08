FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Calix Q2 loss per share $0.38
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 8, 2017 / 8:36 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Calix Q2 loss per share $0.38

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Calix Inc

* Calix reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.30

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.38

* Q2 revenue $126.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $123.7 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 10 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Calix Inc sees Q3 2017 revenue $126.0 million - $130.0 million

* Calix inc sees Q3 2017 non-gaap net loss per share $0.27 - $0.21

* Calix inc - reiterating its prior guidance for full year 2017 revenue guidance projecting revenue growth of 10% or more relative to 2016

* Calix Inc - full-year 2017 non-gaap earnings guidance is revised, and company now expects to report lower 2017 non-gaap earnings relative to 2016

* Calix inc - estimates that gaap eps will be approximately $0.08 lower for q3 of 2017 and approximately $0.40 lower for full year 2017

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.36, revenue view $520.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $134.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.