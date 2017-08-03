FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Callaway Golf Co to buy TravisMathew for $125.5 mln
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
August 3, 2017 / 8:45 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Callaway Golf Co to buy TravisMathew for $125.5 mln

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Callaway Golf Co

* Callaway Golf Company to acquire travismathew for $125.5 million

* Callaway Golf Co - ‍intends to finance transaction with cash on hand and borrowings from its asset-backed credit facilities​

* Callaway Golf Co - ‍also expects to realize significant value from potential tax benefits associated with transaction​

* Says ‍in 2017, travismathew's net sales are expected to be in range of $55-60 million​

* Says ‍also expects to realize significant value from potential tax benefits associated with transaction​

* Callaway Golf Co - ‍deal expected to be slightly accretive in 2018​

* Callaway Golf Co - ‍including some expenses, travismathew is expected to be approximately $0.04 dilutive to Callaway's 2017 earnings per share​

* Says ‍in 2017, TravisMathew's net sales are expected to be in range of $55-60 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

