BRIEF-Callaway Golf Co to buy TravisMathew for $125.5 mln

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Callaway Golf Co
* Callaway Golf Company to acquire travismathew for $125.5 million
* Callaway Golf Co - intends to finance transaction with cash on hand and borrowings from its asset-backed credit facilities
* Callaway Golf Co - also expects to realize significant value from potential tax benefits associated with transaction
* Says in 2017, travismathew’s net sales are expected to be in range of $55-60 million
* Callaway Golf Co - deal expected to be slightly accretive in 2018
* Callaway Golf Co - including some expenses, travismathew is expected to be approximately $0.04 dilutive to Callaway’s 2017 earnings per share
* Says in 2017, TravisMathew's net sales are expected to be in range of $55-60 million