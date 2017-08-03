FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Callaway Golf Company Q2 earnings per share $0.33
#Regulatory News
August 3, 2017 / 8:56 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Callaway Golf Company Q2 earnings per share $0.33

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Callaway Golf Co

* Callaway Golf Company announces second quarter 2017 financial results including a 24% increase in net sales; Callaway increases full year net sales and earnings guidance

* Q2 earnings per share $0.33

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY non-GAAP earnings per share $0.40 to $0.45

* Callaway Golf Co sees ‍full year 2017 GAAP net sales $980 million - $995 million​

* Qtrly company’s net sales increased $59 million to $305 million

* Callaway Golf Co - Q2 2017 net sales of $305 million, a 24% increase compared to Q2 of 2016

* Callaway Golf Co sees 2017 ‍GAAP earnings per share $0.35 - $0.40

* Callaway Golf Co sees ‍ full year 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.40 - $0.45​

* Callaway Golf Co - ‍ majority of expected increase in net sales in second half of 2017 is anticipated to occur in Q3​

* Callaway Golf Co - estimates its 2017 gross margin will improve 60 basis points from prior estimate

* Callaway golf co - ‍ estimates that changes in foreign currency rates will adversely affect projected 2017 net sales by approximately $12 million​

* Callaway Golf Co - ‍ full year non-GAAP guidance excludes estimated $7 million ($0.05 per share) of non-recurring OGIO transaction and transition expenses​

* Callaway Golf Co - ‍ full year non-GAAP guidance does not include any effect from pending acquisition announced on August 3, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

