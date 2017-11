Nov 22 (Reuters) - Callaway Golf Co:

On November 20, 2017, co, lenders amended and restated asset-based credit facility​ dated June 30, 2011

Amended facility provides a senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility of up to $330 million