FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Callidus Software reports qtrly loss per share ‍$0.06
Sections
Featured
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
WORLD
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Bollywood
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
Apple
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 2, 2017 / 9:41 PM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Callidus Software reports qtrly loss per share ‍$0.06

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Callidus Software Inc

* Q3 revenue $64.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $62.3 million

* Callidus Software Inc qtrly loss per share ‍$0.06

* Callidus Software Inc - ‍for q4 of 2017, calliduscloud expects saas revenue to be between $52.4 million and $53.4 million​

* Callidus Software Inc - ‍for q4 of 2017, calliduscloud expects total revenue to be between $65.0 million and $66.0 million​

* Callidus Software Inc - ‍for full year of 2018, company expects saas revenue to be between $245.0 million and $251.0 million​

* Callidus Software Inc - ‍for full year of 2018 total revenue is expected to be between $296.0 million and $303.0 million​

* Q3 revenue view $62.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $65.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2018 revenue view $293.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.