Dec 4 (Reuters) - Callidus Software Inc:

* CALLIDUSCLOUD ACQUIRES LEARNING SEAT TO REVOLUTIONIZE CORPORATE COMPLIANCE TRAINING THROUGH ADDITIONAL CONTENT AND ADAPTIVE LEARNING TECHNOLOGY

* CALLIDUS SOFTWARE INC - WILL PURCHASE LEARNING SEAT HOLDINGS PTY LTD, BASED IN MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, FOR $26.4 MILLION IN CASH