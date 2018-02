Feb 1 (Reuters) - Callinex Mines Inc:

* CALLINEX ANNOUNCES FLOW-THROUGH FINANCING TO ADVANCE ZINC ASSETS

* CALLINEX MINES INC - ‍INTENDS TO COMPLETE NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 3.75 MILLION FLOW-THROUGH SHARES AT A PRICE OF $0.40 PER SHARE​

* CALLINEX MINES-PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO CONDUCT EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES ON PORTFOLIO OF ZINC-RICH ASSETS IN BATHURST AND FLIN FLON MINING DISTRICTS​