Feb 27 (Reuters) - Callon Petroleum Co:

* MPANY ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $118.2 MILLION

* Q4 2017 PRODUCTION OF 26.5 MBOE/D (79% OIL), A SEQUENTIAL QUARTERLY INCREASE OF 18%

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.10

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.14, REVENUE VIEW $108.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* NET DAILY PRODUCTION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 GREW APPROXIMATELY 44% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: