Sept 20 (Reuters) - CalPERS:

* CalPERS says ‍charles Asubonten named as CFO of CalPERS

* CalPERS says most recently, Asubonten​ was the managing director in a private equity firm

* CalPERS says Asubonten will begin as CFO on October 2, 2017

* CalPERS says Marlene Timberlake D'Adamo, who was serving as interim CFO, will return to her role as chief compliance officer‍​