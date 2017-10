Oct 26 (Reuters) - Calpine Corp

* Calpine Corp says on Oct 20, 2017, co agreed to amend its revolving credit facility to extend maturity of certain revolving commitments - SEC filing

* Calpine Corp -amendment ‍to extend maturity of certain revolving commitments to August 17, 2023​

* Calpine-Amendment to reduce capacity under revolving credit facility to $1.3 billion class c revolving commitments, $170 million Class B revolving commitments​