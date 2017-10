Oct 3 (Reuters) - Calpine Corp

* Calpine Corporation announces end of “go-shop” period

* Calpine Corp - ‍ expiration of 45-day “go-shop” period​

* Calpine Corp - ‍ Calpine, with assistance of Lazard, solicited alternative transaction proposals during “go-shop” period from 65 potential acquirers​

* Calpine Corp - ‍acquisition is expected to be completed during Q1 of calendar year 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: