BRIEF-Calpine Q2 loss per share $0.61

July 28 (Reuters) - Calpine Corp
* Calpine reports second quarter 2017 results and reaffirms 2017 guidance
* Q2 loss per share $0.61
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Calpine Corp - reaffirming 2017 guidance
* Calpine Corp qtrly operating revenues $2,084 million versus $1,164 million
* Calpine Corp - board of directors and management in discussions regarding a potential sale of Calpine
* Calpine Corp - current plan is to return Delta Energy Center unit to full combined-cycle configuration in Q4 of 2017
* Calpine Corp - "early this spring, our board of directors decided to explore strategic alternatives for company"