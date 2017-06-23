FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Calumet Shreveport Lubricants & Waxes, Calumet Shreveport Fuels entered into supply and offtake agreement
June 23, 2017 / 8:30 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Calumet Shreveport Lubricants & Waxes, Calumet Shreveport Fuels entered into supply and offtake agreement

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP

* Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP - on June 19, Calumet Shreveport Lubricants & Waxes LLC, Calumet Shreveport Fuels LLC entered into supply and offtake agreement

* After all closing date related supply, Offtake agreement transactions are completed, cash proceeds to LW and fuels will be about $64 million

* Supply and Offtake agreement is effective until June 30, 2020 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2rL35qA) Further company coverage:

