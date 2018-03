BRIEF-Calumet Specialty Products Partners Reports Qtrly Sales $883.8 Mln Vs. $909.8 Mln‍​

March 8 (Reuters) - Calumet Specialty Products Partners Lp :

* CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2017 RESULTS

* CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP - QTRLY SALES $883.8 MILLION VERSUS $909.8 MLN‍​

* CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP - QTRLY LIMITED PARTNERS’ INTEREST BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS $0.82 PER UNIT

* CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP - FOR FISCAL 2018, TOTAL CAPITAL SPENDING IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $80 MILLION AND $90 MILLION‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: