Nov 16 (Reuters) - Calumet Specialty Products Partners Lp

* Calumet specialty products partners - lenders consented in writing to postpone due date for delivery of 3Q financial statements until Dec 5​

* Calumet Specialty Products Partners Lp - ‍failure to deliver unaudited Q3 financial statements by Dec 5 will constitute an event of default​