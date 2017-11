BRIEF-Calumet Specialty Products to delay reporting Q3 results

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Calumet Specialty Products Partners Lp -

* Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. To delay reporting on third quarter financial results

* Calumet Specialty Products Partners Lp sees ‍q3 sales above $1,000 million​

* Calumet Specialty Products Partners Lp sees ‍Q3 liquidity; revolver availability plus cash, above $400 million​

* Q3 revenue view $872.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Calumet Specialty Products Partners Lp - ‍ is currently in later stages of an ERP system implementation, results of which have delayed form 10-Q filing​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: